Career workshops to be offered June

By The Ridgefield Press on May 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Additional dates other than those listed below may be scheduled.

Résumé Assistance meets Fridays, June 2, 16 and 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. ($49 per one-hour session).

Interview Skills Training One on One is Friday, June 9, from noon to 1, LinkedIn One on One is Friday, July 21, from noon to 1, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is Friday, June 2, from noon to 1. Cost is $49 per session.

Career Assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts, and more) is available in late June and in July. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

