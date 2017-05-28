The Ridgefield Press

Memorial Day barbecue

By The Ridgefield Press on May 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual, open-to-the-public Memorial Day Barbecue before, during and after Ridgefield’s Memorial Day parade this Monday. The church, located at 351 Main Street, is a prime spot for parade watching. All sales proceeds will help fund a weeklong HOPE trip, when 14 teen volunteers will travel to Frederick, Md., on a home repair mission.

The menu will include hamburgers and hot dogs, fresh off the grill. The featured item will be smoked pulled pork and beef brisket, prepared by parishioners Mark Blandford and Andy Cartwright.  

