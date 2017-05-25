Author talk with Janet Benton

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on May 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield native and founder of the long-standing high school literary magazine Lodestar Janet Benton returns to Ridgefield on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library to discuss Lilli De Jong, her debut novel about a young Quaker woman who finds the most powerful love of her life when she gives birth at an institution for unwed mothers.

Benton’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Glimmer Train, and many other publications. She has co-written and edited historical documentaries for television.

Books will be available for sale and for signing, thanks to Books on the Common.

Information and registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

