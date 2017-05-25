The Ridgefield Press

Exercise classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on May 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

New sessions of Pilates, Zumba, Yoga, and Qi Gong start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes help participants improve their bodies, meet fitness goals and relieve stress.

Pilates, a core and abdominal workout, starts Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. Qi Gong, ancient Chinese exercises that improve the condition of one’s Qi, starts Friday, June 2, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Morning Kickstart Yoga starts Wednesday, June 7, from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. Gentle Yoga starts Monday, June 19, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and Qi Three (a fusion of yoga, tai chi and Pilates) starts Tuesday, June 6, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Body Precision, Calorie Burner and Pilates start again in July. Classes meet four to 10 sessions and cost $51 to $96. Advance registration required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari to benefit Beardsley Zoo Next Post Veterans Park principal hired
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress