Veterans can march in parade

May 24, 2017

American Legion Post 78 invites all Ridgefield veterans who are not affiliated with other service organizations to march in the Memorial Day parade. Legion Post 78 starts forming its line of march by 11 a.m. at Jesse Lee Church. Attendees may wear their uniform hats or whatever they feel is appropriate. Those with questions should feel free to contact Commander George Besse at [email protected].

