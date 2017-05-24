The Ridgefield Press

Enchanted Garden to honor graduating seniors

May 24, 2017

Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden School of Dance will honor its graduating seniors at their spring performance on Saturday, May 27, at Wilton High School’s Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. Directed and choreographed by Jean Cobelli, the spring performance features dancers from ages 4 through high school. There are two performances — noon  and 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

For more information, call 203-894-1987, email [email protected] or visit enchantedgardenarts.com.

