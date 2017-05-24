Founders Hall: Senior health and fitness day

Join with an estimated 100,000 other adults throughout the country who will be participating in National Senior Health and Fitness Day activities on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 9 a.m. The common goal: to help keep older Americans healthy and fit. With that goal in mind, you can chat one on one with specialists from sponsor Western Connecticut Health Network about Lyme disease, stroke and injury prevention, Danbury Hospital’s research institute, and more. You can also get your pulse and blood pressure checked by the pros. Once you’ve finished consulting with the experts, get moving with Founders Hall fitness instructors. Choose among bocce, dance, tai chi, yoga, aerobics, strength and balance, and workouts in the outdoor fitness garden. Take a mid-morning break for a heart-healthy brunch.

After brunch, hear from a variety of medical specialists about the latest medical treatments and options. Feeling dizzy or off-balance? A physical therapist will explain how disorders of the vestibular system, which links your inner ear and brain, can cause vertigo and more. Another therapist will talk about Parkinson’s disease and exercise. Thinning bones are a bane of aging. Learn how to avoid painful fractures from an osteoporosis specialist, who will explain prevention and treatment. If you suffer from stress (and who doesn’t?), come learn some new techniques to manage it.

Thanks to our generous sponsor, this informative event is free. Sign up at the front desk so we can plan accordingly for brunch.