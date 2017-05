The 2017-18 public school year begins for students in kindergarten through ninth grade on Thursday, Aug. 31, and for sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school Friday, Sept. 1.

Students holidays and vacations are: Labor Day, Sept. 4; Rosh Hashanah Sept. 21; Columbus Day, Oct. 9; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students; Oct. 12; professional development for teachers, no school for students Nov. 7; Veteran’s Day, Nov. 10; early dismissal, Nov. 22; Thanksgiving recess, Nov. 23-24; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, Dec. 14; early dismissal, Dec. 22; winter recess, Dec. 25-29; New Year’s Day, Jan. 1; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, Jan. 11; Martin Luther King’s birthday, Jan. 15; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, Feb. 8; February recess, Feb 16; President’s Day, Feb 19; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, March 8; Good Friday, March 30; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, April 6; spring recess, April 9-13; Memorial Day, May 28.

The tentative last full day of school for students is Tuesday, June 12, depending on the closings due to weather or emergencies. The calendar reserves seven days through Friday, June 22.

This calendar includes four early release days for professional development, in addition to the usual three.

The Board of Education has not approved these yet and is waiting to get feedback from school community before making a decision at its next meeting Monday, June 12.