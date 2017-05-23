Norman Lindsey, 82, loving husband, father and friend

Norman Lindsey of Ridgefield, CT passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017 after an extended illness. Prior to residing in Connecticut he was a resident of Yardley, PA for 35 years.

He was born in 1934 in Champaign, IL, the son of Clarence and Allene Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey is survived by his loving wife, Anita; son, Oliver Lindsey (Amherst, MA), daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Peter Rogovin (Pleasantville, NY); and grandchildren, Elliot and Sophie Lindsey, Annie and Alexander Rogovin. He was the brother of Bonnie Van Dyke (Illinois) and Lowell Lindsey (Indiana). Norman was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Lindsey was a graduate of Antioch College, Yellow Springs, OH. After college, Norman served in the U.S. Army with a Special Services unit of NATO in Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning stateside, Norman earned a M.A. in Economics and Statistics from Rutgers, the State University of NJ. Norman retired from a career in statistical research and management working for the State of New Jersey. He also taught courses in economics and statistics at Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ, for over 20 years.

Norman loved baseball and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Starting in high school, then in college and in the army, he continued to play baseball or softball and even played in an over 70’s league.

Norman moved to Ridgefield with his wife in 2007 to be closer to their children. He was an energetic and creative person who enjoyed the many programs and classes offered through Founders Hall, Ridgefield, CT. He loved learning and his interests were varied, from yoga and basketball to finance and Italian. He was particularly fond of his art classes and discovered his talent and passion for painting later in life.

Norman was a regular at Tazza Café and Steve’s Bagels in Ridgefield, where he made many friends; it was said, that once he knew someone, he never forgot their name or birthday. Norman will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, independent mind, sense of humor and intellectual curiosity.

He will also be remembered for his habit of starting each day by writing a letter or sending an email to a family member or friend. Their contents ranged from the events of the day, politics, economics, philosophy, a cartoon or a capsule review of a book that he had just read. More often than not, his letters included an expression of gratitude or encouragement. In one such writing, he mused on the cause of death he might imagine for his own obituary: “Mr. Lindsey was 109 years of age. He passed away while enjoying an Over-90 softball game. He was chasing a foul ball from his third base position when he succumbed. Surprisingly, he caught the ball, though some of his teammates and fans in the bleachers insist he died before the catch, not afterwards.”

The family is grateful to the staff at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, CT for the compassionate care provided. Donations in his memory may be made to Founders Hall, the Ridgefield Library or Regional Hospice & Palliative Care.

Norman’s humor, warmth and love will be dearly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Norman’s life will be held at a later date.