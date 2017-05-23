Kick off Memorial Day weekend with family fun under the stars and a free showing of the animated movie “Trolls” on Friday, May 26, at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield,

The movie begins at dusk, but come earlier for a picnic dinner and kids fun zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp.

The Zawack Shack food truck will be grilling up hamburger, hot dogs, and more starting at 6 p.m. or bring a take-out dinner from one of Ridgefield’s local restaurants.

Follow up your dinner with a sweet treat from Skips Good Humor Ice Cream Truck and/or popcorn and candy provided by the Ridgefield Education Foundation for a donation to support their nonprofit organization.

Kids Zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp will be open from 7-8 p.m. with bubbles, gaga ball, and more!

“Movie Under The Stars” is brought to you by Kiwi Country Day Camp, Dr. Blaine Langberg Orthodontist, the Ridgefield Prevention Council, and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.

Special thanks to Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for hosting the movie on their grounds (sorry, no alcohol allowed on church grounds).

For details, visit www.DestinationRidgefield.com or call 203-438-5992. Can’t attend on May 26th? Save the date for the evening of Friday, June 9, when the animated movie “Sing” will be shown in the same location.