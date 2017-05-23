Weston Carpenter, Kaitlyn McMullan up for HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by the HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 6 of the 2017 spring sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express.

Two Ridgefield athletes — Weston Carpenter and Kaitlyn McMullan — have been put on the ballot for their tremendous efforts in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Carpenter scored five goals as the Tigers rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 8-4 to beat Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal playoff game. Carpenter, a sophomore midfielder, scored three straight goals to tie the game at 8-8 and later added the goal that put Ridgefield ahead for good at 10-9. Next up for the #3 Tigers is #2 Greenwich.

McMullan scored a game-high four goals, including the game winner, as the sixth-seeded Tigers knocked off the third-seeded Greenwich Cardinals, 15-14, in double overtime of the FCIAC quarterfinals on Thursday. McMullan took a pass from Caroline Curnal on the decisive goal, which came with 1:12 remaining in the second OT.

Votes can be made at live.han.network

The week 6 winners (voting will be open until Monday, May 29, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.