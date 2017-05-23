The Ridgefield Press

Tigers' Den to host Ridgefield Rises for Refugees June 19

A Father’s Day barbecue celebration at Tigers’ Den will raise funds for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), which supported a refugee family’s relocation to Ridgefield earlier this year.

The barbecue fundraiser, Ridgefield Rises for Refugees, will include live music, food and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be celebrity bartenders working a cash bar where 10% of the proceeds will go directly to IRIS.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Tigers’ Den, which is located at 23 Catoonah Street.

Call Kathleen Holz at 203-438-6706 for more information.

