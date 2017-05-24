The Ridgefield Press

Republicans host pasta and politics

By The Ridgefield Press on May 24, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee will host its annual pasta and politics reception Sunday, June 4, at Stonehenge Restaurant. The RTC will honor and recognize two key Ridgefielders: Elizabeth Yanity, who has been a devoted Ridgefield Community Volunteer for the past 60 years and, the Honorable Joseph A. Egan Jr (Ret), who has served as a Ridgefield Attorney for over 40 years and as our Probate Judge until 2016.

The event will be at Stonehenge Restaurant, 35 Stonehenge Road, Ridgefield from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and tickets are $50 per person which includes Beverages, hors d’oeuvres and selection of Gourmet Pasta.  Congratulatory Program available: $50 for a quarter page and $200 for a full page.

Go online to: www.ridgefieldctgop.org or call 203-438-6010.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Founders Hall: Senior health and fitness day Next Post School calendar: Aug. 31 start, June 12 tentative last day
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress