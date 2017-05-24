Republicans host pasta and politics

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee will host its annual pasta and politics reception Sunday, June 4, at Stonehenge Restaurant. The RTC will honor and recognize two key Ridgefielders: Elizabeth Yanity, who has been a devoted Ridgefield Community Volunteer for the past 60 years and, the Honorable Joseph A. Egan Jr (Ret), who has served as a Ridgefield Attorney for over 40 years and as our Probate Judge until 2016.

The event will be at Stonehenge Restaurant, 35 Stonehenge Road, Ridgefield from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and tickets are $50 per person which includes Beverages, hors d’oeuvres and selection of Gourmet Pasta. Congratulatory Program available: $50 for a quarter page and $200 for a full page.

Go online to: www.ridgefieldctgop.org or call 203-438-6010.