Looking Back: Lake gets carp

“In the largest stocking of weed-eating carp in the state, the Fox Hill Lake Association released 500 carp into Fox Hill Lake,” The Ridgefield Press reported 25 years ago, May 21,1992.

“Lake Association President Ellen Burns cites at least five kinds of unwanted weeds as well as algae the carp will eat.” Today Ridgefielders see Burns at Books on the Common.

The late Dr. Peter Yanity, former selectman and Parks and Recreation Commission member and longtime Main Street dentist, was announced as the speaker after the Memorial Day parade.

The school board voted to add new classrooms to the elementary schools to “accommodate the continuing enrollment surge that is projected to push kindergarten through fifth grade enrollment — now about 1,670 — to some 2,100 by the 1996-97 school year.”

An obituary noted the passing of “John M. Mereiros, a biology teacher who inspired Ridgefield High School students to fight the killing of whales.” He’d also served as an assistant principal.

The Village Bank set a price of $750,000 for the former Ridgefield Family Y, which it obtained through foreclosure. It was previously — and is again — Barlow Mountain School, and included “the indoor swimming pool added by the Y.”

“Town’s vitality depends on parking,” said the headline of a letter to the editor. “Stores are empty on Main Street for many reasons. One reason is the lack of convenient parking for shoppers,” wrote Michael Rizzo, Parking Authority chairman. Sound familiar?

Jeff Landau, playing No. 1 singles for the RHS boys tennis team, “lost only one set all season” and finished 13-0.

Matt Merullo, a Ridgefield baseball star who’d gone on to the majors, had by mid-May five hits and a double in 30 at bats for the Chicago White Sox.

50 years ago

“Color caste system to continue, George Schuyler tells Birchers,” read a headline in the May 18, 1967, Press.

The story began: “From the time Negroes were ‘wrenched from Voodooism and tossed into the clutches of Methodism, they have understandably had no excess affection for the white race,’ commented Negro conservative George Schuyler in a John Birch Society-sponsored speech at Ridgefield HIgh School on Saturday night.”

The school board asked the selectmen to appoint a building committee “for the construction of an 1,800-student high school on the Richardson property on North Salem Road.” Two weeks before, First Selectman Leo Carroll had gotten the town an option to buy the 77 acres — for $110,000.

The Press reported that a New York Times story headlined “Rash of Art Fakes Being Investigated” said Ridgefielder Richard Rainsford and a man in Chicago were headed for a trial in the summer after a federal grand jury indicted them “for alleged fraud in selling paintings represented as the work of Pollock and Kline.”

Four RHS batters — “Tony Forcelli, Stan Engelhard, Tom Santini, and Yo Yo Stolle” — each had two hits in an 8-0 victory over Bethel, extending the team’s win streak to 32 games, “including seven this year.”

The Caudatowa Garden Club “received $100 from the Sears foundation to be used for the restoration of the walled garden at the Keeler Tavern.”