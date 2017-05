Fairfield County Bank leaders presented Dean Miller and Phyllis Appel, of Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, with a $5,000 donation last week.

The donation will be used to help fund the supplies needed by the organization to continue to provide nourishing meals to low- to moderate-income residents.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit its website: www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org.