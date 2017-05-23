The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield students pass National Italian Exam

By The Ridgefield Press on May 23, 2017 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High School students, from left, who have participated in the 2017 AATI National Italian Exam and received honorable mention are Sebastian Guccione, Steven Signorelli, Samantha Petruzzelli, Jackson Cashman, Scarlett Ball, Niels van Beek, Liliana Betschart, Dylan Flood, and Isabella Giordano. Absent from photo are Frias Lizardo Emilie, Daniel Furneri, Paola Morgan, Danielle Piazza, Leonardo Di Pietro Lopez, Kailey Westington, Madeline Gellatly, Blythe Filaski, Donata Libonati, and Robin McDonald.

