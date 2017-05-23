Senior Scene: New directory

The Ridgefield Press

By Christine Robertson on May 23, 2017 in Columns · 0 Comments

We have the new directory finished and we mailed a copy to all the seniors in town, so I hope you have looked at it. This edition is full of information from the commission and also Social Services — we work very closely with them. If you see anything that looks wrong, call us, as we are putting it on the town website and we can correct an error.

This time we have an index in back of the book. We haven’t had that before — it makes things easy to find.

At the back of the book we have tradesmen and contractors. They have to send us their license and insurance or we won’t put them in. On page 47 read this section before you call the person you want to work for you. This explains it all. We follow the town rules. After all, we are a town-appointed commission.

See you in two weeks, Chris

