Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 431 welcomed three new Eagle Scouts at a Court of Honor ceremony held March 12 at St. Stephen’s Church. Troop leaders, family members and friends commemorated the advancement to scouting’s highest rank for Eric Dollins, Christopher Auslander and Matthew Mortinger.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi shared his congratulations and proclamations for each of the honorees. Fewer than 5% of boys who enter scouting nationally achieve the Eagle Scout rank. Each must have advanced through six previous ranks, have earned more than 21 merit badges, and have served in a troop leader position. The journey includes the completion of an community service project.

Projects

Eric’s Eagle Scout project was working with the Town of Ridgefield to repair and paint the town’s Recycling Center building. Working with First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Eric scoped the project, acquired supplies, lined up volunteers and built and executed a work plan over several weeks in the summer of 2016. The project included repairing holes in the wall of the building, sanding and scraping the walls, and finally staining the large structure.

Christopher’s project was working with the Ridgefield Conservation Commission to secure donations for, and design and build two new foot bridges which allow hikers to cross over rocky streams in the Peterson Gorge/Ridgebury Slope trails. He also made the Ridgebury Slope trail wider and more pronounced by removing brush and raking leaves out of the area. He is the 3rd member of his family to receive the Eagle rank — joining his brothers Michael and Kevin in this achievement.

Matt’s project was designing and building four A-frame racks to hold backpacks and personal items for summer campers at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield.