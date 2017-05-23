The following students from Ridgefield have been named to the Belmont University dean’s list for the spring semester: Madison Perrott and Alison Sicinski.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Georgianna Wood of Ridgefield, Class of 2020, majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Three Ridgefield residents received a degree from Quinnipiac University during its graduation ceremony: Nicole Baker received a master of health science/physician assistant degree, Duncan Cozens, a master of science degree in molecular and cell biology, and Adele MacKinlay, a master of science degree in organizational leadership.

Nicole E. Syrotiak of Ridgefield was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. Syrotiak is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in psychology.