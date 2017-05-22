Nancy Louise Richardson Powell, 90, mother of resident

Nancy Louise Richardson Powell of Peterborough, NH, formerly of Harrisville, NH and Chatham, NJ passed away on February 5, 2017 in the presence of her loving family. Her cherished husband of over 66 years, Duke Powell, predeceased her by three months.

Nancy was born in Marlborough, NH, on October 7, 1926, the daughter of Clifford E. Richardson and Ella (Porter) Richardson. She was the only daughter, with four older and two younger brothers. Life changed for Nancy when she met Duke Powell at age 15. They were together for over 70 years until his passing in November, 2016.

Along with her husband, Nancy graduated from Middlebury College in 1948. She taught math at Southern Seminary Junior College in Virginia, and later at Chatham, NJ, High School. The Powells resided in Chatham for over 30 years, where they raised their three children, Ralph Duke Powell, III (Duff), of Slatersville, RI, Lisa Powell Slade of Belchertown MA, and Alison Eley and son-in-law Evan Zuckert of Ridgefield, CT. She was also blessed to have six grandchildren whom she adored — Jessica, Casey, Mackenzie and Sarah Slade, and Cameron and Keleigh Zuckert.

Family and faith were most important to Nancy. She loved the years spent in Chatham and at Silver Lake, NH, with her beloved Duke, her brothers and their families, her children and her grandchildren. She also loved her years at St. James’s Church in Keene, singing in the choir and helping to run the Alpha Course. An accomplished musician, Nancy became the organist at the Federated Church in Marlborough as a teen, and played violin with the VT Symphony Orchestra while at Middlebury College. She was also on the Board of Directors of Monadnock Music for many years. Nancy’s love of gardening was manifested in a lifelong passion, both at home and in the community. She worked with her husband on various efforts to protect the natural resources of southern NH, including the Silver Lake Land Trust and Historic Harrisville.

The family would like to invite family and friends to Nancy’s memorial service on Saturday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m., at the church where she and her husband were married, The Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough, NH. A luncheon reception will follow at the Marlborough Community House, 160 Main St., Marlborough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints’ Church, 51 Concord St., Peterborough, NH, 03458, The Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough, NH, 03455, or St. James Church, 44 West St., Keene, NH 03431.

