Girl Scouts support Dress for Success

Ridgefield Girl Scouts have announced their support of Dress for Success — a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive — for their community service project this year.

Clothing donations will run through Monday, June 12 — the evening of the Girl Scouts’ end-of-the-year ceremony — at the front entrance of the Ridgefield Recreation Center or inside Colonial Cleaners of Ridgefield.

Organizers Carol Maiolo and Patty Labozzo said that the project follows the theme of the 2017 ceremony, which is entrepreneurial leadership.

“Success takes a team of helpers,” said Labozzo. “And Kathy Fassman, marketing supervisor and program development at the Ridgefield Recreation Center is allowing the girls to place a drop-off box, and hanging rack for collections at the interior entrance for collections. Deb Hayes, owner of Colonial Cleaners, has also come through in a big way by offering Girl Scouts complimentary dry cleaning and storage of the donated items, until they are picked up after June 12. She is also allowing the Girl Scouts a second drop off inside Colonial.”

Any member of the community who wants to donate seasonal spring or summer business attire, such as women’s suits, career blazers, slacks, skirts, light sweaters or blouses, can support the cause.

All sizes are welcome and plus sizes are in need, Labozzo said.

Items should be in gently-used condition, freshly laundered or dry cleaned, and on hangers.

Other items including handbags, dress shoes, jewelry or accessories in good condition can be dropped off at either location.

“Donate what you would wear to a job interview,” Labozzo said. “Remember that professional attire makes the best first impression. You’ll be helping an unemployed woman land a job that will change her life.”