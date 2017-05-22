The Ridgefield Press

Church choral concert features intern recital

By The Ridgefield Press on May 22, 2017 in Community, Events · 0 Comments

Western Connecticut State University and Ridgefield’s First Congregational Church have collaborated to present the fourth annual intern recital Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the church. Two of this year’s four interns are graduating, while two will return in the fall.

First Congregational Church is located by the fountain at the intersection of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield.

For more information, visit the church website at firstcongregational.com or call the church office at 203-438-8077.

