Church choral concert features intern recital

Western Connecticut State University and Ridgefield’s First Congregational Church have collaborated to present the fourth annual intern recital Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the church. Two of this year’s four interns are graduating, while two will return in the fall.

First Congregational Church is located by the fountain at the intersection of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield.

For more information, visit the church website at firstcongregational.com or call the church office at 203-438-8077.