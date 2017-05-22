Juried Member Show open at Guild

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists opened its seventh annual Juried Member Show on Saturday, May 13. For the show, juried by Helen Kauder, current executive director for Artspace in New Haven, 69 pieces were accepted out of 238 entries. Among those, six received distinction.

Ellen Gordon won first place for her works Dreaming of India, mixed media, and Ink/Color Study No. 1, ink and oil. Second place went to Heide Follin for Battle for the Fort and High Mountain Pass, both acrylics. Third place was awarded to Marilyn Gordon for her colored-pencil portrait, Benjamin Clementine. Kauder also awarded three honorable mentions to Sharon Cavagnolo for Domestic Facade, Barbara Levine for NYC and Debra Schaffer for Forgotten District.

The exhibition will continue through Sunday, June 18. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4, at 34 Halpin Lane. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.