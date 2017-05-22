Selectmen will consider fire chief vacancy, land buy Wednesday

A closed-door, executive session interview for the fire chief vacancy is on the agenda when the Board of Selectmen meets as the Fire Commission Wednesday, May 24.

There’s also a selectmen’s meeting in executive session Wednesday, where the board will privately discuss a possible purchase of land in Ridgebury.

Both meetings will also include public session discussions, and are at the Catoonah Street firehouse, in the upstairs conference room, rather than at the usual meeting room in town hall. The board is scheduled to meet as the selectmen at 6 p.m. and as the Fire Commission at 6:30.

Both executive sessions are followed by public session meetings with a “possible vote” on the two executive session agenda items — the fire chief and the Ridgebury land purchase — listed on the agendas. That doesn’t mean votes are planned on either item, thought they could happen — putting “possible vote” on the agenda gives the board the option of voting if it wants to.

The selectmen previously met to review 10 applications for the fire chief’s position, and are expected to talk Wednesday with Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Myers, who has been acting chief since former Chief Kevin Tappe retired in January.

“We do want to first interview our acting chief,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said last week. “He applied. It’s obviously the proper and right thing to do, to interview him first.”

Discussion during the public session portion of the Fire Commission meeting is expected to include the “status of the fire stations and equipment,” as well as “staffing status and creation of a hiring pool” and “replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus” along with possible purchase of other safety equipment.

The only item listed for the Board of Selectmen’s public session agenda is a review of the site plan for work at the town’s former Schlumberger property, before the town proceeds with its application to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The application is for roads, parking area and landscaping in the vicinity of the two buildings that have been leased to tenants — the Philip Johnson building to the design firm BassamFellows and the auditorium to the theater group ACT of Connecticut.

The selectmen have not had any public session discussions of a potential land purchase in Ridgebury.