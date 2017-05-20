Ridgefield rallies to beat Staples in FCIAC quarterfinals

Rallying from deficits of three and four goals, the Ridgefield High boys lacrosse team defeated Staples, 12-10, in an FCIAC quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

Third-seed Ridgefield will now play second-seed Greenwich in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday evening (5 p.m.) at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. Top-seed Darien meets fifth-seed Wilton in the second semifinal at 7:30.

The Tigers had a sluggish start Saturday, spotting Staples a 3-0 lead with 6:24 left in the opening quarter. But goals from Trey Soli and Reid Kagan — both assisted by Dawson Muller — trimmed Ridgefield’s deficit to 3-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Staples got the first goal of the second period before the Tigers tied the score at 4-4 on back-to-back goals from Weston Carpenter and Muller.

Then it was the Wreckers’ turn. Two goals from Evan Zinn and one apiece from Patrick Ciquera and Harris Levi put the visitors ahead, 8-4, with 33 seconds left in the first half. Ridgefield ended the run before the break, as Soli converted on a feed from Drew Fowler with 10.8 seconds remaining.

Three consecutive goals — Carpenter (Fowler assist), Kagan (Greg Gatto assist) and Carpenter again (Fowler assist) — tied the score at 8-8 with 4:34 to go in the third quarter.

Staples responded with a goal from Dobson Cooper to take a 9-8 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Ridgefield dominated the fourth quarter, reeling off four unanswered goals to open a 12-9 advantage. Carpenter began the rally by scoring an unassisted goal off a steal with 10:50 to play.

Carpenter followed with the go-ahead goal on an assist from Muller, and Kagan scored on an assist from Fowler, giving the Tigers an 11-9 lead with 6:42 remaining.

Soli added a goal less than two minutes later to stretch Ridgefield’s lead to 12-9 before Staples scored with under 10 seconds to play.

Carpenter finished with five goals for the Tigers. Soli and Kagan each added three goals and Muller had one goal. Fowler contributed five assists and Muller had three assists.