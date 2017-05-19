Baseball: Ridgefield beats Rams, advances to FCIAC semis

Like a textbook economics example, the Ridgefield High baseball team made the most of its limited resources Friday afternoon.

Held to six hits, the third-seeded Tigers still generated enough offense for a 5-3 victory over sixth-seed New Canaan in the FCIAC quarterfinals at Ciccuoli Field. Ridgefield (16-5) will now meet eighth-seed Trumbull in the conference semifinals on Monday at 7:30 at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

New Canaan amassed 11 hits and 13 baserunners against Ridgefield’s two best pitchers, Collin Lowe and Alex Price, yet stranded all but three of those runners. Escaping several sticky situations, Lowe got the victory, allowing three runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out nine over six innings. Price came on in the seventh, got into a jam, and then pitched out of it, leaving the tying run on the bases.

The Rams took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, but Ridgefield matched that output in the bottom of the inning. Matt Colin walked and Lowe followed with a single, putting runners in scoring position with no outs. Lucas Furneri singled home Colin, and Lowe trotted home on a two-out balk by New Canaan pitcher Robbie Jones.

The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Stamatis got a leadoff walk but was forced out at second on Quinn McDonald’s bunt. Pete Columbia’s single sent McDonald to third, and McDonald scored on John Thrasher’s sacrifice bunt. Colin singled to score Columbia, and Lowe doubled to score Colin and give Ridgefield a 5-2 lead.

New Canaan got one run back on Griffin Arnone’s RBI double in the top of the sixth before Lowe induced a groundout to prevent further damage.

Price took over in the top of the seventh and retired the first two New Canaan batters on groundouts. After hitting a batter and allowing a single, Price got the final out on a pop-up in foul territory to leftfielder Tony Macchia.