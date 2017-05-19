Pictured left to right: Nancy Shairer, Winters Brothers Waste Management; Jill Maguire, Union Savings Bank; Val and Adelina Rraci, owners of Toscana’s Ristorante; Jennifer Zinzi, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; Jane Scarbrough, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Vincent Perry, Fairfield County Bank.
Toscana Ristorante celebrated new ownership and new décor at a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on May 10 with the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.
New owners Val and Adelina Rraci gave the interior a fresh, upscale modern look and also created a front patio seating area.
The restaurant also features a new happy hour menu and pricing.