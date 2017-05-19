The Rotary Club of Ridgefield has announced that The Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director, Allison Stockel is the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

As a passionate lover of the performing arts, for more than 12 years, Allison has volunteered as a full time Executive Director of The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Outside of her position at the Playhouse, Allison is a member at the Leader Advisory Board of The Women’s Center of Danbury, she is a host parent for Ridgefield A Better Chance, delivers food to low income families for Hillside Food Outreach, is a past border member of The Ridgefield Symphony, is an Incorporator at Lounsbury House and also supports The Ridgefield Chorale, Ability Beyond, Keeler Tavern, SPHERE and so much more.

While Executive Director at the Playhouse, she created the Arts for Everyone Program which donates more than 3,000 tickets to other non-profits and the underserved so that they can experience the arts for free. Under Allison Stockel’s tenure The Ridgefield Playhouse has grown from presenting 16 shows a year to more than 200 performances each year representing all aspects of the performing arts, from jazz to folk, rock, blues and more, plus dance, children’s programming, comedy, opera, theater and then some.

This programming has added to the economic vitality of the town of Ridgefield and surrounding areas. The Rotary Club invites community members to celebrate Allison Stockel in recognition of her many years of service to the Ridgefield community on June 14 at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield. The event begins at 6pm and includes cocktails and dinner.

To make a reservation to attend this celebratory event, call or email Theresa Santoro: 203-438-5555 x 1213 / [email protected] The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.