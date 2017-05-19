With a dominant, message-sending performance, the Ridgefield High boys volleyball team checked several boxes.

By sweeping Darien, 3-0, at home on Thursday, Ridgefield avenged its only loss this season; handed the Blue Wave their first defeat; and re-established itself as the top team in the FCIAC and the state.

When the teams met on April 28 in Darien, the Blue Wave wrangled a 3-2 victory in a match that went a full five games. But Thursday’s rematch had no such suspense: Ridgefield took the first set, 25-20, and then added 25-23 and 25-18 wins in the second and third sets, respectively, to finish the sweep.

The Tigers are now 17-1 overall this year, with all 17 victories coming by scores of 3-0.

“I thought we played great and really proved to ourselves what we’re capable of,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere. “We had a lot of errors in our previous match versus Darien and that really hurt us. Today we did a great job serving the ball…”

Senior setter Henrik Liapunov contributed 30 assists and 13 service points for Ridgefield. Hitters Nick Laudati (13), Jack Lincoln (10) and Christian DeVivo (eight) combined for 31 kills, and Laudati added 10 service points.

Myles Peckham finished with four kills and three blocks, and Andrew Knachel supplied three digs.

Tim Herget had 11 kills and five blocks for Darien, which is now 19-1 overall. Ridgefield held Alex Preston, Darien’s 6’7″ hitter, to eight kills and two blocks.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.