TriRidgefield, DuRidgefield to cause traffic delays June 4

The 11th running of TriRidgefield will take place Sunday, June 4, at Martin Park, and the first running of DuRidgefield. Spectators are encouraged to attend and motorists are cautioned that between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. there will be delays at the intersection of Route 7 and Haviland Road and Route 35 and Farmingville Road. Ridgefield police officers will be stopping traffic to allow groups of runners and cyclists to cross in an orderly fashion.

Swimmers start the race in waves into Great Pond at 7 a.m, with a half-mile swim, transitioning to a bike for a 13-mile ride up to Ridgebury and back, then finish with a 3.1-mile run. Those competing in DuRidgefield will complete a two-mile run as the first leg instead of the swim stage.

Spectators can park at 901 Ethan Allen Highway, in specially designated areas, and walk to Martin Park.

Those wishing to volunteer should contact coordinator Sarah Katz at [email protected]



Sponsors

The Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club is this year’s Title Sponsor, along with Title Sponsor Amy Mosley and Partners, Platinum Sponsors Casey Energy, Danbury Orthopedic, The Gym, Odeen’s BBQ, and J2A Systems. Additional sponsors include Ridgefield Physical Therapy, Ridgefield Performance Chiropractic, Hotel Zero Degrees, Ridgefield Performance Chiropractic, Ridgefield Family Eye, KYD Express, Olley Court, Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga.

“The community continues to embrace this event,” said Geoffrey Morris, who organizes the event. “This year we expect a very competitive event, but also an event with many beginner competitors. That’s what makes it such a great race.”