The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic scheduled intermittently next week on Route 35

By The Ridgefield Press on May 19, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Alternating one-way traffic will return to Route 35 next week — but only intermittently.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, May 19.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

This week it might not last the full six hours — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wodjenski said in his notice to the town.

All work is weather permitting.

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic returns to Route 35 Wednesday through Friday
  2. Bridge work, Main Street, traffic: What more does the state have planned?
  3. Alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 to continue next week
  4. State schedules alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 April 18-21

Tags: , ,

Previous Post 'Click It or Ticket' program begins Monday Next Post Bobcat Boogie winner rides to school in police cruiser
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress