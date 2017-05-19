The Ridgefield Press

Founders Hall: Learn the art of de-cluttering

By The Ridgefield Press on May 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Learn about the fine art of de-cluttering from professional move manager Deirdre Dolan Nesline on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at Founders Hall. Nesline will advise you on how to sort and organize your belongings and let go of possessions that no longer serve you. This seminar is free and open to the public. Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, is located at 193 Danbury Road. For information, www.founders-hall.org.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post TriRidgefield, DuRidgefield to cause traffic delays June 4 Next Post Editorial: Movie fest!
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress