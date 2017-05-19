Founders Hall: Learn the art of de-cluttering

Learn about the fine art of de-cluttering from professional move manager Deirdre Dolan Nesline on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at Founders Hall. Nesline will advise you on how to sort and organize your belongings and let go of possessions that no longer serve you. This seminar is free and open to the public. Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, is located at 193 Danbury Road. For information, www.founders-hall.org.

