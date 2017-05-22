Letter: No. 45 is not rolling marbles in his hand

To The Editor,

Take another look at the 1954 film The Caine Mutiny, produced by Stanley Kramer, directed by Edward Dmytryk, based on the Herman Wouk novel, starring Humphrey Bogart, Van Johnson Jose Ferrer, Robert Francis, and Fred MacMurray. There is an erratic U.S. Navy captain, Bogart, excellent as always, who is first opposed, then deposed by a crew who secretly despises him. MacMurray plays the hypocritical writer turned exec who smirks at the country he serves, coveting only his career. Francis plays his “pretty boy” stooge. Johnson, the manipulated “man of honor” accused of treason, Ferrer the Navy lawyer who bails him out. The send-up is delivered by Ferrer in the closing soliloquy, where he correctly exposes them all as the hypocrites they really were, failing in their loyalty to their country and their commander out of personal pride and disdain.

President No. 45 is not rolling marbles in his hand, as Bogart did in the film — yet. He’s the same as he was when the Electoral College, supported by a majority vote in 40 states, voted him in.

Like him or not, he has the helm. Unchecked rage caused many a civilization to end. See, for instance, the opening quatrain of The Iliad, better stated to us moderns by two besotted British madrigals in 1969: “…see a fire is sweepin’ our very street today, burns like a red coal carpet, mad bull lost its way. War, children, is just a shot away … it’s just a shot away, just a shot away.”

Maybe everyone ought to reconsider how they’re dealing with No. 45. Does anyone really want to “let it bleed?”

John Tartaglia