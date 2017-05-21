The Ridgefield Press

Letter: RVNA nurses bring heart and soul to patient care

By Theresa Santoro on May 21, 2017 in Community, Letters · 0 Comments

To The Editor,

National Nurses Week has just concluded, and I am reminded again how fortunate I am to work with the incredible nurses at RVNA. Health care is constantly changing and becoming ever more complex and demanding as patients leave the hospital earlier than ever before, increasing the need for quality medical care at home. RVNA home health care nurses continue to adapt to these changes with grace, caring and expertise. I am proud of our RVNA nurses, who not only keep pace with these trends but continue to bring their heart, soul, and knowledge to their patients every day of the year.

Theresa Santoro

RVNA President and CEO

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield rallies to beat Staples in FCIAC quarterfinals
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Theresa Santoro


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress