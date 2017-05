To The Editor,

If educators value facts and also value their students, healthy start times are a no-brainer. There are a multitude of studies showing that healthy start times result in less depression, reduced risky behavior, and fewer sports injuries.

And Ridgefield is not alone. There are more than 400 districts that have already made the switch.

I’m sure there will be logistics to work out with buses, but with health on the line, this is the right thing to do for our students.

Jessica Medoff