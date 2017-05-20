Letter: Elementary school kids need time to unwind

To The Editor,

Stephen Cole’s letter of May 11 never mentions that our elementary students go to school too late. They start school hours after they are awake and ready to learn. They get home in the dark, with no time to play and unwind. Our superintendent, Dr. Baldwin, has been talking about healthy start times since 2016, and the BOE adopted a motion regarding implementation for the 18/19 school year. I’m pleased and encouraged that Dr. Baldwin’s philosophy of “all means all” is being applied to this important issue for our district and community.

Mara McMahon