Memorial service for Pamela Keeler Allen is June 3

Pamela Keeler Allen, 83, of Ridgefield, wife of the late William I. Allen, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Building and Development Fund or the Music Ministry Fund. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.