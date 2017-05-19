Sponsored Content:
For Rui Teixeira, the tile business was a logical decision.
When the owner of a tile shop in Ridgefield decided to close, he asked Teixeira if he would be interested in taking over.
“We already had another established store, Douro Granite & Marble, in Danbury that focuses on fabrication (for countertops, bathroom vanities, fireplaces, etc.),” said Teixeira. “So having a store that focused on tile made sense. The two stores could work in conjunction with one another.”
The result is the Tile Shop at Douro Granite & Marble, which Teixeira opened in January 2016 at 5 Danbury Road (close to Tony’s Corner Deli). Housed in a two-story, colonial-style building, the Tile Shop at Douro Granite & Marble offers a staggering array of high-end glass, ceramic, slate, porcelain, natural stone, artisan stone and wood-look tiles in designs ranging from geometric to mosaic.
“Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest quality of workmanship, design and care,” said Teixeira. “Our team will guide you through every step in the selection process. Our quality products, dedication to customer satisfaction, and reputation in the market have set us apart from the competition.”
Unshackled from its former existence as a drab after-thought (picture the gray, rectangular pattern on the bathroom floor of older offices), tile continues to ride a wave of popularity among homeowners. Advances in technology, design and installation — along with redesigns featured on HGTV programs — have contributed to tile’s rise as a go-to stylistic element, particularly for kitchens and bathrooms.
Some clients come to the Tile Shop after having met with a designer and know what they want to do. Design consultants can help those clients choose the tile and pattern to create their vision. Others come in after having looked at a variety of websites that left them overwhelmed and confused. Consultants ask a few questions — about which room it is for, what colors are already in the room, what color hues they like, what style they are looking for — and can put together a plan.
In addition to its deployment as an eye-grabbing kitchen backsplash or shower floor, tile is increasingly making its way into more non-traditional areas.
“Wood-looking planks, made of porcelain, have become very popular for floors,” said Teixeira. “And more people are using tiles on walls in different rooms of the house, besides the bathroom and kitchen.”
While aesthetics are a large part of the appeal, function is also a plus, according to the team at the Tile Shop. For example, porcelain tile planks are great for kitchen floors. Spills on a traditional wood floor can damage the wood, but porcelain planks won’t get ruined.
Both the Tile Shop and Douro Granite & Marble are intent on providing customer satisfaction.
“When the job is finished, we want people to go into the room, look around, and smile,” according to a design consultant. “That is the response that makes us smile.”
For more information, visit tiletiletile.com or call 203-438-9338.