‘Unreasonably loud music’ leads to skirmish between Ridgefield man, Fairfield cop

A Ridgefield resident was arrested on disorderly conduct charges Monday, May 15, after he got into a scuffle with a Fairfield police officer.

Police received calls of someone “blasting unreasonably loud music outside” in the area of Fairfield Beach Road, and an investigation led them a home on Hill Ridgefield Avenue owned by Anthony Guillaro, 53, of Ridgefield.

According to the report, Guillaro’s music was creating a public disturbance and he was advised to turn it down.

“Guillaro refused to turn down the music, and in turn raised the volume, and pushed the responding officer to get off his property,” a police report.

The situation turned physical when Guillaro pushed the officer and got in his face, the report said.

He was additionally charged with interfering with an officer’s duties by “getting in an officer’s face, putting his hands on said officer and actively resisting arrest.”

The report said that a second struggle happened after police tried to put Guillaro in handcuffs, and that a glass table was broken as the police had to wrestle down the uncooperative suspect.

Guillaro was released on a $1,000 bond and given the appearance date of Tuesday, May 30, in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police said Guillaro also refused to sign his fingerprint cards when asked to do so by officers.

North Street development

In 2012, Guillaro was at the center of a controversial affordable housing proposal that intended to build 11 units on North Street.

The property Guillare wanted to develop was four-tenths of an acre. Neighbors were opposed to the concept because of density.

Four of the 11 units in the project were to be listed as affordable units.

The area is zoned R-20, allowing houses on lots of 20,000 square feet, or a little under half an acre.

With 11 units on 0.41 acres, the proposed density was calculated at 26.8 units an acre.

The project was ultimately turned down.