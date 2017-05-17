Wednesday recap: Big wins for Ridgefield softball, boys lax

Softball: Sabrina Grizzaffi’s two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Ridgefield a dramatic 2-1 victory over visiting Fairfield Warde in the final regular-season game Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Tigers clinched a berth in the conference playoffs. Ridgefield (12-8 overall) is the seventh seed and will travel to Darien on Friday for an FCIAC quarterfinal contest against the second-seeded Blue Wave.

Warde took the lead on Olivia Vadas’s solo homer down the right-field line in the top of the third inning.

Ridgefield got runners on base in several innings but was unable to capitalize, leaving the Mustangs ahead 1-0 going to the bottom of the seventh. Mallory Shofi singled to right field and Brandy Mauro followed with a bunt single, with both runners advancing on Lauren Bayer’s sacrifice bunt. Grizzaffi, a freshman, then singled to right field to score Shofi and Mauro with the tying and winning runs.

Except for Vadas’s home run, Ridgefield pitcher Kailey Westington held Warde in check, getting stronger as the game progressed.

“I think we came out pretty flat offensively,” said Mauro. “But in the seventh we managed to get it together and pull out the win.”

Boys lacrosse: Scoring nine of the game’s final 13 goals, Ridgefield rallied for a 9-7 victory over New Canaan in the regular-season finale Wednesday night at Tiger Hollow.

Quentin O’Connell, Jack Hoelzer and Ryan O’Connell scored to give New Canaan a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter. Reid Kagan’s goal on an assist from Greg Gatto left Ridgefield down 3-1 at the end of the opening 12 minutes.

The Rams began the second period with goals from Quentin O’Connell and Ryan O’Connell to go ahead 5-1. But Gatto and Weston Carpenter scored for Ridgefield in the final 1:07 to get the hosts within 5-3 at halftime. Carpenter’s goal came with 30 seconds left before the break.

Carpenter started the third quarter with two straight goals to tie the score before Ryan O’Connell’s third goal regained the lead for New Canaan. Reid Kagan got the tying goal for the Tigers with 1:15 left in the third period, and Gatto added the go-ahead goal with 23.4 seconds remaining.

Offsetting goals from Gatto and Hoelzer left Ridgefield ahead 8-7 midway through the final quarter before Carpenter scored with 4:10 left to make it 9-7.

Neither team scored the rest of the way.

“Stell (senior Chris Costello) was huge today with the face-offs,” said Ridgefield head coach Roy Colsey. “(Luke) Gaydos and the rest of the defense did a great job and made huge adjustments.

“We went down 5-1 but it didn’t freak them (the Ridgefield players) out,” continued Colsey. “We’ve shown a lot of development in our maturity. We just switched a few things and finished the game strong.”

Dan Parson finished with 10 saves in goal for the Tigers, who take a 13-3 overall record (9-2 FCIAC) into the conference quarterfinals on Saturday (opponent, site, time TBA).

New Canaan fell to 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the FCIAC.

Baseball: As it heads into the post-season, Ridgefield has become home-run happy.

After hitting two homers in a victory over New Canaan on Monday, the Tigers added three more long balls during Wednesday’s 7-5 win over host Fairfield Warde in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Depending on the outcome of the Wilton-Danbury game Thursday, Ridgefield (15-5 overall) will be either the third or fourth seed for the FCIAC playoffs. The Tigers will host a quarterfinal contest on Friday afternoon at Ciuccoli Field against either Darien or New Canaan.

Down 2-0 against Warde, Ridgefield went ahead to stay on Lucas Furneri’s grand slam homer in the top of the third inning. The Mustangs got one run back in the bottom of the inning to close within 4-3, but Matt Colin led off the fourth inning with a solo homer to put Ridgefield in front, 5-3.

The Tigers’ extended their lead to 7-3 in the top of the fifth. Matt Stamatis singled and Quinn McDonald followed with his second home run in two games.

Warde responded with a two-run homer of its own in the bottom of the fifth, but Jake Artzt, Ridgefield’s third pitcher of the game, held the Mustangs scoreless over the final two innings to close out the victory.

Colin Motill, Pete Columbia and Stamatis had two hits apiece for the Tigers.

Boys golf: Ridgefield picked up its second win in two days by beating Wilton, 158-189, on Wednesday afternoon at Silver Spring Country Club.

Connor Looney shot a one-over par 36 for the Tigers (10-3 overall), earning medalist honors.

Dallas Nylen (40), Matt Bornstein (41) and Colin Rynne (41) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Boys volleyball: Ridgefield improved its record to 16-1 with a 3-0 sweep of St. Joseph on Wednesday.

The Tigers face unbeaten Darien tomorrow at RHS. Darien handed Ridgefield its only loss (by a score of 3-2) earlier this season.

Girls tennis: The eighth-seeded Tigers fell to top-seed Staples, 7-0, in an FCIAC quarterfinal match Wednesday in Westport.

Ridgefield will now compete in the Class LL state tournament.

Press Sports Reporters Jimmy Green and Chris Sacchi contributed to this story.