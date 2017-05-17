Hoodoo Brown will host a celebrity bartending night Thursday, May 18, at 8p.m. to raise money for Harrison Mauldin, a Ridgefield High School graduate who is currently battling T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma — a rare form of Leukemia.

“Although this is a very difficult and trying time in the Mauldin family, I am hoping this can be event where we can come together as a community and show our support to our dear friend Harrison,” organizer Michael Sexton told The Press Wednesday. “Ridgefield is a town that time in and timeout rallies together and shows that Tiger Pride extends much farther than the sports field and does not end once you graduate.”

Sexton will tend bar with Kevin Baird, and 10% of sales will go to Mauldin family for Harrison’s medical bills.

“While this is a time where classmates of Harrisons are graduating college and going into the real world, Harrison is in the beginning stage of chemotherapy with a long year ahead of him,” Sexton said.

For those who can’t attend but want to donate click here or copy the following link: www.youcaring.com/themauldinfamily-769059

Sexton said those who are interested in making any additional donations — like a gift certificate for the event’s raffle — should call him at 203-733-6072 or email [email protected].