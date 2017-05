Ridgefield Academy students will play with the Westport Community Band in a concert Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m. in Westport.They are Meredith Joo, clarinet; alto saxophonist Tommy Heaton; trumpet player Bryce Heaton; baritone horn player Helena Ladah; and percussionist Luisa Simon.

The concert will take place at the Bedford Middle School auditorium, located at 88 North Avenue.