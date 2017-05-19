Who wants more parking in the village?

Police Chief John Roche was taking measurements on Bailey Avenue Monday morning and counted five spots — on the Turkey Ridge side of the street — that could possibly be added to give downtown shoppers more options to leave their cars.

The potential parking spaces would require parallel maneuvering from drivers, similar to the ones that run on both sides of Main Street.

“Safety-wise, the police commission has to approve first,” Roche said.

He said the initiative is part of the state Department of Transportation’s Main Street project to increase retail and foot traffic in the village by improving traffic patterns and increasing available parking.