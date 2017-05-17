Helmets for Harrison part of RHS-NC boys lax tonight

Fans attending tonight’s regular-season boys lacrosse final between Ridgefield and New Canaan at Tiger Hollow will get to see two of the state’s top teams and also help out a former RHS player.

The contest, which starts at 7 p.m., will double as a fund-raiser for Harrison Mauldin, a 2013 Ridgefield High graduate who played on the boys lacrosse team.

Mauldin was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of leukemia, in early March and is currently undergoing 10 months of chemotherapy, which will be followed by several years of monitoring.

In a show of support, former Ridgefield High boys lacrosse players have been wearing Mauldin’s initials on the chinstraps of their college helmets this spring. And before its final game of the season, the men’s lacrosse team at Bard College (where Mauldin played for two years) warmed up in custom-designed T-shirts, which were also sold to raise funds.

For tonight’s RHS-New Canaan game, Ridgefield head coach Roy Colsey has organized a Helmets for Harrison fund-raiser. T-shirts and helmet stickers will be sold at the game, with all proceeds going to the Mauldin family to help defray medical costs. Donations will also be accepted.

Those who cannot attend tonight’s game but wish to contribute can do so through the Mauldin family page on YouCaring.com: https://www.youcaring.com/themauldinfamily-769059.