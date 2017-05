The Lounsbury House will host its second annual lobster and clambake event Friday, July 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event will include food, lawn games, music and more.

Tickets are $45 per person prior to June 1, $50 per person after that date.

Menu may be found online at lounsburyhouse.org. Tickets for this event and more may be purchased online at lounsburyhouse.org or by calling the office at 203-438-6962.