Keeler Kids program offers third session

By The Ridgefield Press on May 23, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Keeler Tavern has opened registration for Keeler Kids, the museum’s summer program that teaches local history to children over three sessions in July.

The first session runs July 10 to July 14 for first, second and third graders.

Session two runs July 17 to July 21 for students in grades four through six.

New this year is a third session, July 24-28, for grades seven and up. The week will include a full-day field trip to see the collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Historical Society.

The cost for each session is $250 per child with a discount for members and siblings. The price includes a Keeler Kids T-shirt and all materials and supplies. Children are asked to bring a bag lunch each day. For more information and registration, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.

