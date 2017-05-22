Himes, Bates headline Russia forum

Congressman Jim Himes and Connecticut Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates will headline a public forum, “Russia, the U.S., and Trump,” at Ridgefield Library on Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee, the forum will review Russia’s political climate, that country’s efforts to interfere in elections in the United States and Europe, and the status of investigations in the United States.

Himes, who represents Ridgefield and the other towns and cities of Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, serves as the ranking member of the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Bates was the first senior policy adviser to the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee and principal author of Winning the War on Terror.

The program is free to the public, but reservations are required to be guaranteed a seat. Go to www.ridgefielddems.net for additional details and to reserve seats.