eBay classes to start June 6

Buying and Selling on eBay is a two session Ridgefield Continuing Education class. Class 1 will cover all the basic information about eBay: setting up an account, understanding all the terms used, reviewing eBay fees, and purchasing items. Class 2 will focus on selling: evaluating your own items, determining the starting price, and shipping. The instructor will bring in her own item to demonstrate the actual process of selling by putting it up for sale on eBay.

Class meets on Tuesdays, June 6 and 13, from 10 to noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $82. Other classes starting soon include iPhone, Photoshop Elements, Excel, and PowerPoint. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.