Learn the art of knitting

Studio Knitting for All is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Keep your mind sharp by learning a new skill and keep your fingers nimble by keeping them moving. This is a class for both beginners and those who want to continue from where they are. Participants will learn the basic stitches and develop skill in maintaining an even tension in the piece. The instructor will provide practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. After the selection of a project, the participant will purchase the necessary supplies. Projects have included knitting a scarf, sweater, blanket, and handbag.

This seven-session class meets on Tuesdays, May 30, June 6, 13, 20, and 27, and July 11 and 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $149; seniors age 62 and older pay $111. Class size limited. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.