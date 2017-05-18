Outdoor family movie at Jesse Lee

Memorial Day weekend kicks off with a free showing of the animated movie Trolls Friday, May 26, at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The movie begins at dusk. There will be a picnic dinner and kids fun zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp.

The Zawack Shack food truck and Skips Good Humor Ice Cream Truck will be there at 6 p.m. Popcorn and candy will be provided by the Ridgefield Education Foundation for a donation to support its non-profit organization. Kids Zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. with bubbles, gaga ball, and more.

For details, visit DestinationRidgefield.com or call 203-438-5992.

Can’t attend on May 26? Save the date for the evening of Friday, June 9, when the animated movie Sing will be shown in the same location.